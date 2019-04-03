Chorley boss Vermiglio says striker Josh Wilson will be back for AFC Telford clash after emergency operation

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio says striker Josh Wilson will be back for the AFC Telford clash after missing the goalless draw at Chester due to an emergency operation.

Forward Wilson missed the game due to his recovery from the removal of a dental abscess on Friday morning.

But Vermiglio says the striker will be back for

Saturday’s clash with his old club Telford at Victory Park.

He said: “Josh will be okay. He had an mouth abscess on Thursday and needed to have it out on Friday morning.

“He had an emergency appointment and there is no way he could have taken part in the game.

“That was a bit of a blow with the way that he has been playing making space for himself and Marcus Carver.

“We have shown that we have a strong enough squad to deal with it with a draw away at Chester. But it was a blow.

“He’s been fantastic but he will be back on Saturday.”

That absence saw new Spennymoor Town loan signing Shaun Tuton make his debut. He joined the club on Thursday’s deadline day as midfielder Danny Greenfield, 18, joined on a work experience loan from League One side Barnsley until the end of the season.

And out-of-contract former Halifax left-back

Raheem Hanley also signed.

Vermiglio was satisfied with Tuton’s debut but says his other two new signings need to be ready for the final five games.

He said: “Shaun Tuton gave a good account of himself. He is a willing runner, strong, has a presence up top.

“Similar mould to Marcus in that respect. He had a few opportunities to perhaps do a little bit better.

“But it was his first game getting used to how we play and what we expect from him.

“He gave a good account of himself.

“The other two boys did not make the squad. They are both good players.

“They could have a role to play in the final five games.

“We have had good reviews of Raheem, he has played at a good level and he will be waiting for his opportunity.

“Danny is a good player and when the opportunities come they need to be ready.”