Chorley boss Vermiglio waiting to discover extent of Fleetwood Town loan star Matty Urwin’s injury

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says Danny Eccles has proven he can cut it in his first team, as he waits to discover the extent of an injury to first choice keeper Matty Urwin.

Urwin picked up a hamstring injury during the 3-2 win over Darlington on Saturday.

The on-loan Fleetwood Town man came off at half-time, with Eccles entering the fray.

And for Vermiglio, the 21-year-old showed he can do a job, as his National League North side moved over Bradford Park Avenue to take top spot.

But he will wait to see how Urwin’s injury is before he is tempted to recruit in that department.

He said: “Matty has overstretched. He has a problem with his hamstring.

“I don’t know how serious it is yet but he rested it on Sunday and he is in to be assessed this week and we will find out more.

“But an injury like that opens up another slot for someone else, and Danny Eccles was given a surprise 45 minutes.

“He has been with us this season and played a few games.

“He was thrown in at the deep end, and he was unbelievable.

“He made four or five strong saves, kicked well and his talking was great.

“I’m not sure whether we will need to recruit another goalkeeper just yet.

“We just have to assess the situation, but Danny has proven that he is capable of coming in and doing a good job.”

The Magpies were boosted by the return of Andy Teague but Adam Anson and Scott Leather are doubts for next weekend’s clash with Blyth Spartans.