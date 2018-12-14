Chorley boss wary of dangerous Darlington despite lowly league position in National League North

Jamie Vermiglio believes his second-placed Chorley side are welcoming a Darlington team whose ‘quality is not reflected by their lowly league position’.

The Magpies welcome Tommy Wright’s 17th-placed outfit to Victory Park weekend.

Vermiglio’s men have been beaten just once at home this term by Spennymoor Town in November.

But despite the 15-point gulf between the two sides, the Chorley boss says Tommy Wright’s Darlington side will be as tough an opponent as they have faced this season.

He said: “It will be a tough game.

“I think their position in the league table does not reflect the quality that Tommy Wright has in his side. They made a few big signings at the start of the season.

“They lost Reece Styche to Alfreton but they also brought in Simon Ainge from Harrogate.

“They made some big signings and they are a club that is expected to be up there but for one reason or another they are not.

“Their form has not been fantastic of late but I know they will be a tough opponent they will be as tough an opponent as we have come up against in the league.”

Skipper Andy Teague (groin) and Scott Leather (back) are expected to be back after missing the 1-1 draw at Leamington.

And given that home record and a jam-packed festive fixture list, Vermiglio – whose side have only tasted defeat once in the league this season and that was against Bradford Park Avenue at the end of October – hopes their dip in form is now behind them as he targets a festive points haul.

He said: “We are in a great position.

“It is not as rosy as it was six weeks ago but that is going to happen, we are going to have a dip in form.

“We knew it would happen and we talked about it when we were doing really well.

“Hopefully we have had our little dip and we can go on now.

“We are three unbeaten and we want to build momentum over the Christmas period.

“We have got some home games and our home record is good so we should start to accumulate more points and stick with the pack.”