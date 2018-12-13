Chorley expecting bodies back for Darlington after Chally boost

Chorley were boosted by the return of Matt Challoner last weekend and boss Jamie Vermiglio expects skipper Andy Teague and Scott Leather to be back for the Darlington clash this Saturday.

Challoner was sent off for a challenge on Herbie Kane in the Magpies’ 2-2 FA Cup first round draw with League One side Doncaster.

And he returned from that suspension to feature in Chorley’s 1-1 draw at Leamington.

Vermiglio was without Teague, groin, and Scott Leather, back, for that National League North game and as his second-placed side prepare to host Darlington this weekend the Magpies chief says that result showed the depth he has in his ranks.

He said: “It is a massive bonus for us having Chally back.

“He is hungry. He has a steeliness about his play and his character is very professional.

“He applies himself amazingly to every game and every training session.

“It is good to have a winner back in the ranks and it is only going to help us.

“Saturday showed the strength of our squad though.

“Teaguey did not play and Scotty Leather did not play.

“Two of our most experienced defenders and yet we went to a difficult place and still came out with a point.”

But Vermiglio is expecting Teague and Leather to return for the Victory Park clash as they prepare for the hectic Christmas fixture list.

He said: “Scotty’s injury has dragged on a little longer than we were hoping for but I am hopeful by the weekend that he will be okay.

“Teaguey has got a little strain to his groin. It was more of a precaution.

“I think if we were struggling he could have played but it was a decision to rest him and try and recoup.”

And Vermiglio was pleased to see his side battle the elements to clinch a tough point at Leamington.

It was the man who he made captain in Teague’s absence Josh O’Keefe who popped up with a 95th-minute leveller.

He said: “We needed to show resilience, grit, desire, leadership, all of those kind of non-negotiables when you start a football match.

“We were not particularly fantastic on the ball but it was not about that away at Leamington. It was about competing well and picking up second balls and we did that.

“We needed to deal with the conditions because the wind was swirling and that had a massive impact on the game.

“We were against the wind in the first half so to come in 1-0 down considering the conditions was a good result at half-time.

“The wind was uncontrollable even in the second half but we stuck at it and Josh O’Keefe popped up with what was another important goal for us.”