Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio makes triple deadline day swoop as National League North title race enters final six games

Shaun Tuton
Shaun Tuton
Share this article

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has made a triple swoop to bolster his title-chasing National League North side.

The Magpies are four points clear at the top of the table with six games to go.

And Vermiglio has added a defender, midfielder and striker to his squad for the final run-in.

Forward Shaun Tuton joined on loan from promotion rivals Spennymoor Town and midfielder Danny Greenfield, 18, joined on a work experience loan from League One side Barnsley until the end of the season.

Out of contract former Halifax left-back Raheem Hanley also joined the Magpies.

And Vermiglio was pleased to boost his attacking options, with all three in contention for Saturday's trip to Chester.

He said: “We wanted to add to the squad and when Shaun’s name came up we were really interested.”