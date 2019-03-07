Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio says equation to pipping Stockport County and Spennymoor Town to National League North title is simple

Boss Jamie Vermiglio says Chorley’s task is simple – win all nine of their remaining games and they will pip Stockport and Spennymoor to the National League North title.

Vermiglio’s men were knocked from the top of the table in midweek by Stockport.

Jim Gannon’s County side beat Boston United 3-1 to move two points clear of the Magpies at the top.

Spennymoor are six points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

With both Stockport and Spennymoor to play in April, Vermiglio is confident his side can knock Stockport off their perch.

But to do that he needs his side to focus on what is in front of them – and start by beating Kidderminster Harriers at Victory Park on Saturday.

Does the boss believe they can win it? “Of course I do,” said Vermiglio. “I believe in the team we have got.

“Nothing has changed over the last six or seven games –nothing has changed in the terms that it is still in our hands, because if we win our games we win the league.

“But we need to concentrate on the next game – that is what we need to focus on, picking up three points on Saturday.”

A 23-match unbeaten run has seen County challenge a Chorley side that has been at the top for the most of the season.

“Stockport have done so well, nobody would have believed they would have gone on a 23-game unbeaten run,” said Vermiglio. “It is a remarkable achievement. Will they be able to handle being at the top for the remainder of the season? Time will tell.

“They are certainly favourites and arguably they have been the favourites for the last six to seven games because of the momentum they have got.

“It is up to us to knock them off that perch now and other teams will be looking to do that.

“With the players that we have got we can beat anyone on our day. We just need to get back to winning ways.”