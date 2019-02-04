Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio thanks fans as fundraising efforts help fly his uncle Wayne Robinson home after tragic Ghana death

Chorley FC manager Jamie Vermiglio has issued a message of thanks after the generosity of the Magpie Family helped fly his uncle’s body back from Ghana.

Driving instructor Wayne Robinson, 54, died after getting into difficulty while swimming near the Affram River in the west African country.

Wayne Robinson

Magpies boss Vermiglio, Wayne’s nephew, revealed his heartbreak in the hope of raising the funds to bring his uncle’s body back to the UK.

Mr Robinson, a father-of-two from Walton in Liverpool, had flown to Ghana on December 28 for a two-week trip to help with building work and to teach children.

Wayne, described as “kind-hearted and selfless” by members of his family, travelled to Africa just a short time after reading about the local community’s struggles, and decided he had to help.

Jamie, 36, who lives in Ashton-in-Makerfield but originally hails from Liverpool, says the family raised enough to fly him back.

Wayne’s funeral will take place at the Saint Robert Bellarmine Church in Bootle, Liverpool at 11am on Friday, February 8.

And Jamie thanked the Chorley FC ‘Magpie Family’ for their support.

He said: “A real big thank you to everyone who has supported us.

“Be that verbally, by text, over social media or through donations.

“It has really helped and it has helped all our family.

“I really appreciate it and it just shows that we are a Magpie family.”

Jamie said Wayne’s two grown-up children, Daniel and Sarah-Jayne, were bearing up well and trying to stay strong for the rest of the family.

Wayne was not believed to have been insured for the trip and the family are still welcoming donations through their GoFundMe appeal.

To donate, visit here: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-wayne-robinson