Chorley FC boss Vermiglio happy to see Altrincham hero Alex Newby's confidence restored

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio was pleased to see Alex Newby’s confidence restored as the midfielder helped the Magpies extend their lead at the top of the table.

The former Clitheroe man netted twice in the 4-1 win over Altrincham at Victory Park on Saturday.

Chorley were 1-0 down at half-time but Newby’s first of the game levelled things up as the Magpies fought back.

Vermiglio’s side now have a six-point gap from second-placed Bradford Park Avenue with a game in hand.

And the Chorley boss says the six-goal ace is always a threat for his table-toppers: “There are other sides to his game that Alex is working on, but he is always a threat for us.

“He finds little pockets of space and he makes things happen. Even if he does not make it, he is always trying to make things happen for us,

“He is a really positive player for us.

“Since he had an issue with his shins and came back he has not quite been up to speed.

“You can see in the last two or three games that he is growing in confidence. Those goals are only going to kick him on further.”

Vermiglio was disappointed by the first half performance but his side more than made up for it after the break: “Fantastic, some of the best football we have played in the second half. We played with lots of aggression, really assertive on the ball.

“First half we started sluggishly and it took us a while to get into the game.

“When we got that first goal I thought there was only going to be one winner.”

Chorley now turn their attentions to a home clash with Guiseley on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 p.m.

They might be top of the league but Vermiglio is still striving for more.

Though he was pleased with their comeback he wants his men to start games in a positive fashion.

Speaking about the fight back he said: "We are making a bit of a bit of a habit of it. It is not a habit I want.

"Don't get me wrong I want to come from behind but I want to start games better like we did at the start of the season by getting a goal or two in the first half.

"We've made a bit of a habit of performing excellently in the second half.

"That is something that we need to change and start games better."