Chorley FC Supporters Trust's 24-mile walk to FC United of Manchester to raise money for Chorley Help the Homeless

A group of intrepid football-supporting walkers are dusting off their hiking boots for a 24-mile trek to raise money to help Chorley’s homeless population.

On Boxing Day members of the Chorley FC Supporters Trust will walk from Victory Park to Broadhurst Park in Moston, Manchester – home of FC United of Manchester – to raise money for Help the Homeless in Clifford Street, Chorley.

Chorley FC Supporters Trust Chairman Dave Tindall said: “As a Trust Board we are committed to supporting those less fortunate than ourselves in our town and we hope that our Boxing Day walk will raise much needed funds for this local charity.”

A Trust spokesman added: “Help the Homeless strives to combat homelessness and the causes of homelessness in the town and aims to provide support to families and individuals who have nowhere safe to live or are about the lose their home.

"Supporting Help the Homeless links into the work the football club is doing to help LivingWaters Church, Chorley FM and the Chorley Guardian to build a new food bank in the town.

“Homelessness is rising across the country and Chorley is no exception.”

A total of six are taking part in the walk – Dave Tindall, Chris Blackburn, Jon Paul Lynch, Kaitlyn Seward, Haydon Rose and Mark Rees – and will set off from Victory Park at 5.30am.

In 2016 the Trust undertook an 18-mile Boxing Day walk from Victory Park to Mill Farm, home of AFC Fylde.

And last year the Trust walked 21 miles from the home of the Magpies to Haig Avenue, the home of Southport FC.

Half the money from the walk will go to Chorley Help the Homeless and the other half to the Trust’s Fan Ownership Fund.

A spokesman said: “We think the best owners for Chorley FC are its supporters.

“Fan ownership is the best way to guarantee a long-term future for the club we love. It’s a tried and tested route to stability, with plenty of success stories to inspire us.”

• To join the walk you can get in touch with the Trust via the website (www.cfcst.org), Twitter (@CFCST), and Facebook (search for Chorley FC Supporters Trust).

• To donate to the fund-raising efforts visit www.localgiving.org/appeal/cfcsttofcunited.