Chorley FC Supporters Trust to become shareholders in Chorley FC - with trustees joining the club's boardroom

The Chorley FC Supporters Trust is set to become a shareholder of Chorley FC as part of ambitious plans regarding the club's future.

Following a series of discussions between Chorley FC and the Supporters Trust, Trust chair Dave Tindall and board member Chris Blackburn will join the Magpies board as full directors.

The move sees the Supporters Trust make an initial investment of half the Fan Ownership Fund into Chorley Football Club.

The fund was launched at the start of the 2015/16 season with an end goal of fan ownership of Chorley FC.

An exact figure on how much the Supporters Trust has invested into the football club remains unclear at this moment in time.

Dave Tindall, chairman of the Chorley Supporters Trust, said: "We have been talking to the football club for some time now about how we can work together.

"This is a great place to start, and where better to continue working things out than around the boardroom table?"

The Trust will officially become a shareholder in the club. Further details will be released once this stage has been finalised.

Ken Wright, chairman of Chorley FC, said: "I’m delighted that we’re going to work in partnership with the Supporters Trust to maintain the momentum generated over recent seasons.

"The football club has gone from strength to strength on the field and our community profile is very strong.

"We recognise that David and Chris bring strong business skills to the board and we’re keen to start working together."

The Trust's next meeting is in the Victory Park social club on Wednesday, February 6 at 8pm.