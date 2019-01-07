Chorley FC Women beaten by leaders Burnley

Chorley FC Women 0 Burnley FC Women 1

Chorley FC Women suffered a home defeat at the hands of FA Women’s National League Division One North leaders Burnley, Evie Priestley scoring the only goal.

The Magpies were looking to put their recent run of defeats behind but it soon became obvious that this game would follow the previous encounter in December in being a hard-fought, physical encounter.

Chorley pressed early with some lively play by new signing Michelle Saunders (right)which resulted in a shot, but the effort went wide.

Burnley retaliated quickly and a dangerous attack down the left was thwarted by a well timed tackle from Abi Fenton.

After 20 minutes Chorley’s first corner resulted in a goalmouth scramble but the effort looped over the bar.

Five minutes later, Lisa Topping managed to get away a powerful goal-bound shot which deflected off a defender and hit the bar.

The half hour mark was the start of a good period of play from Burnley with efforts hitting the post, bar, and a couple of fine saves by Isabelle Atkinson. The half ended with a good cross by Rebecca Kemp, but Katy Morris could only direct the header over the bar.

The second half started with an early shot from Grace Vella.

But the Clarets hit straight back with a swift attack resulting in the only goal of the game. A nice lay-off on the edge of the box found Priestley in space, and a fine finish gave Atkinson no chance.

Fine passing by Laura Walker and some powerful tackling by Topping kept Chorley competitive but the equalising goal would not come.

Late substitutions by Chorley were to no avail and Burnley took all three points which keeps them at the top of the table.