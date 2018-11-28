Chorley FC Women find hosts Leeds United in top form

Chorley FC Women failed to put their recent run of defeats behind them as they went down 3-0 at fellow mid-table rivals Leeds United Ladies in the FA Women’s National League Division One North.

Leeds who put together the first serious attack, but the shot was well saved by Rachel Darbyshire.

The Magpies responded and good interplay between Vicky Coope and Rebecca Kemp resulted in a fine cross which just eluded the head of Abi Fenton.

Leeds had plenty of pace up front and a dangerous move resulted in a good block by Janet Mitchell.

In the 13th minute Leeds broke the deadlock, a dangerous through ball from Bridie Hannon caught the Chorley back line square and pacey winger Holly Findlay delivered a pin-point cross which resulted in a fine finish from Hannah Campbell.

This setback seemed to galvanise Chorley, though chances were few and far between with a well organised Leeds defence restricting the visitors to long-range shots.

A surging run down the wing by Chorley’s Lisa Topping resulted her being unceremoniously flattened which drew the only yellow card of the game.

With half-time looming a high ball into the Chorley box caused a defensive mix up and the loose ball was despatched by Leeds forward Abby Parkin to give them a 2-0 half time lead.

The second half started with Leeds doing most of the attacking and only some fine last ditch tackles by Saskia Bowes and some super one on one saves by Darbyshire prevented Leeds from adding to their tally.

A tactical change by Chorley pushed Topping further forward and a couple of attacking runs resulted in crosses but all were cleared by Leeds.

Fresh legs for Leeds allowed them to maintain their tempo, whereas Chorley tired late on.

With 20 minutes to go a back pass was intercepted by Leeds striker Campbell, who powered through and gave Darbyshire no chance.

Late on, Megan Searson drove through with purpose as the Magpies desperately tried to find the elusive goal but all to no avail.

It would have been easy for Chorley to lay down but the spirited bunch battled on to the end to prevent the hosts adding a fourth goal.