Chorley FC Women suffer defeat at Barnsley

Chorley came home empty handed from a cold and windy Barnsley in the FA Women’s National League.

The game started at a quick pace with Barnsley on the attack and Lizzie White and Saskia Bowes had to be on the alert at the back for the Magpies.

Chorley did manage a few attacks on the break and Lisa Topping managed to whip in a dangerous cross which Katy Morris just headed over the bar.

Barnsley took the lead after 15 minutes. A Sophie Bell cross was whipped in from the far side and the wind carried it towards the back post where Lissa Woodhouse had a simple tap-in.

Chorley re-grouped though and started to press themselves. Janet Mitchell sent in a low cross which Rachel Wood almost pounced upon in the area but the goalkeeper managed to claw the ball away to safety.

Just as the second half kicked off, Laurar Walker sent a ball forward straight from the restart. Morris latched on to it and unleashed a rocket into the top of the net to level the scores.

Topping then released Emily Stocks on the left-hand side and her dribble evaded two players but Grace Vella could not quite get a shot away from the pull back.

Barnsley re-took the lead on 54 minutes. A corner was cleared by Chorley to the edge of the box and Bell arrowed the ball above keeper Izzy Atkinson into the goal.

The game became more open after this with Chorley pushing hard for an equaliser. Walker sent in a brilliant free-kick from out wide which was deflected narrowly over by a Barnsley head.

But on the break the Tykes extended their lead. A cross was sent in and after a scrap in the box, Mollie Crump stabbed home.