Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio realistic over players’ futures

Chorley may be top of the National League North but boss Jamie Vermiglio says he has not had any interest in his star men in recent weeks.

The Magpies’ 3-2 win over Darlington saw them climb above Bradford Park Avenue.

And now as they prepare to host Blyth Spartans on Saturday, Vermiglio is delighted he has had no interest in his players.

The new boss would not stand in any player’s way but, given how well the club are doing this term, he would reluctant to see anyone depart as the Football League transfer window re-opens on January 1. He said: “I have had no contact over the last three or four weeks but before then, I had contact over three or four of the players.

“I’ve had honest conversations with the players and let them know who is interested in them and that we would not stand in their way.

“But at the same time we are having a fantastic season and I’d hate to lose any player at this time.

“A lot of them have stipulated if they are going to get a move somewhere else it would have to be a good move or a special move because they are all enjoying their time here.

“We will see what January brings. We won’t stand in anybody’s way but it needs to be left to the player and the club.”

The future of defender Courtney Meppen-Walter is still up in the air after he admitted a charge of drink-driving earlier this month.

Striker Wes Fletcher and Reuben Noble-Lazarus left the club this week, with Jordan Lussey joining Witton Albion on dual registration.

Fleetwood loan keeper Matt Urwin’s hamstring injury will see him sidelined for a number of weeks. And Vermiglio says he is looking to recruit to boost his squad.

He said: “There are lots of players being offered around, a lot of players contacting me because they want to come and play here.

“But I want to get the right people in, not just to help the club but the lads too, and be good around the dressing room.

“To get that fit at this stage of the season is tough because you can’t spend a lot of time doing the due diligence and having them around the club.

“It is not difficult to attract players and we are playing good football too. Chorley have been renowned for being a strong and aggressive side who can get the ball forward quickly and kind of win the scraps. But we have evolved over the last couple of years and more so this year.

“The condition of the pitch is good,our groundsman does a fantastic job – stuff like that make a big difference.

“Attracting players is not an issue but when you have two or three clubs competing for the same player, we are always lower on the pecking order because of some of the financial resources that some of the top clubs have.”