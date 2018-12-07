Chorley must be up for battle says boss Jamie Vermiglio

Jamie Vermiglio has called on Chorley to do what they failed to do last weekend and be prepared to battle from the start at Leamington tomorrow.

His second-placed National League North side drew 1-1 with Boston at Victory Park last time out.

Vermiglio is expecting a physical test tomorrow and says his side need to learn from that draw and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

He said: “It will be tough.

“You cannot go to Leamington and just play football and expect to win. You have to roll your sleeves up and be prepared to be in a battle.

“The pitch is not usually the best and they are a big physical side. We will need to do that and I think that is what we did not do against Boston on Saturday.

“We did not roll our sleeves up quickly enough. They made an impression on the game and we needed to respond, rather than the other way round.

“When we have been good this season it is us who have been taking the game by the scruff of the neck and we have made the other team feel like they need to stand up and be counted.

“But I think we were quite reactive on Saturday.

“We cannot be reactive – we need to be up there from the off, not wait until we are invited into the game.”

Vermiglio was pleased to see striker Louis Almond getting his rewards for his work ethic with a goal against Boston.

He said: “Louis can be a nightmare for defenders to play against. Unfortunately he has not got as many goals as he would have wanted, but for him to get his goal I think it was just rewards for all the hard work and effort he has been putting in.”