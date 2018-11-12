Chorley or Doncaster Rovers to face Mansfield or Charlton in second round of the FA Cup but Magpies boss Vermiglio fully focused on league clash

They could have one of the glamour ties of the second round of the FA Cup but Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is firmly focused on Saturday’s league clash with Kidderminster rather than a potential trip to League One side Charlton.

If Chorley beat League One side Doncaster Rovers in their FA Cup first round replay next week they will either travel to League Two side Mansfield Town or Charlton’s Valley at the end of November.

Vermiglio’s Magpies drew 2-2 with Rovers at Victory Park on Sunday while Mansfield and Charlton drew 1-1.

Though for Vermiglio, whose side were moved off the top of the table by Bradford Park Avenue at the weekend, the focus is on the league and the next game before that trip to Doncaster.

He said: “I don’t want to sound boring but - I’ve got Kiddy first on Saturday and that is the priority.

“I did watch the draw and you are hoping for a Sunderland, a Charlton or a Portsmouth to come out.

“It is as good as we could have hoped for.

“It will give the lads an incentive and a boost going into the next game.

“I think we will have a good chance of getting on TV with a team like that we will have to see about getting our hopes up though because we have to get past Donny first.”

Chorley took the lead twice against Doncaster with Josh O’Keefe and Courtney Meppen-Walter finding the net.

But Herbie Kane twice levelled for Grant McCann’s League One side, the second a top-class strike.

Before that late leveller came Chorley had been reduced to 10 with Matt Challoner shown a straight red for a challenge on Kane.

And though he is frustrated about not winning the game Vermiglio is proud of his players.

He said: “I’m proud of what we have done.

“But it is frustrating, only because we have taken the lead on two occasions and “Chally has got himself sent off for a tackle that I’m sure he regrets.

“I’m just disappointed after watching it back especially because I don’t think the goal could have gone anywhere else.”