Chorley promotion-chasers will stay put says boss Jamie Vermiglio

Jamie Vermiglio admitted there has been fresh interest in some of his Chorley players but he says they are all committed to the club’s promotion quest.

The Magpies were knocked off the top of the National League North table by Stockport County this week, their 3-1 win over Boston United seeing them use their game in hand to move two points clear at the summit.

With nine games remaining – starting with Saturday’s visit of Kidderminster Harriers – Vermiglio is not expecting any exits, as sides from the National League eye some of his players.

The Football League and Premier League transfer windows might be closed but transfers are still able to take place in non-league until the end of March.

Vermiglio, 36, stressed the players that have had interest have been spoken to and they have said they are committed to the club for the final run-in.

He said: “There has been some interest with a few of our players from other clubs.

“The players have been spoken to but their allegiances are with Chorley.

“They realise how big a season it is and how well we are doing.”

Vermiglio admitted that if an offer is too good to refuse – and is the right move for a player – the club would not stand in their way.

But he is not expecting that to happened, adding: “We will not be losing any players between now and the end of the season.”

With the Magpies aiming to end a near 30-year absence from the top tier of non-league, he does not expect anyone to want to leave.

And he believes some of his players are good enough to go on and play in the Football League eventually.

“We are not 10th in the league – we are fighting at the top,” said Vermiglio.

“Inevitably with the way the lads are playing and the form of some players, there is some interest.

“But any player that has had interest has been spoken to and they have shown a commitment to us.

“I’m confident we can hold on to all of our players until the end of the season – if not beyond.”