Chorley’s capture of keeper Urwin is big boost says Blakeman

Chorley wing-back Adam Blakeman says the permanent signing of goalkeeper Matty Urwin from League One club Fleetwood Town is a statement of intent by the National League North leaders.

Blakeman himself has signed a new deal that will see him stay at Victory Park until at least the summer of 2020.

The 27-year-old has netted 10 goals in the Magpies’ charge to the top of the table.

And the defender says that turning Urwin’s loan deal into a permanent move shows the ambition of the club.

He believes the 25-year-old should be playing higher than this level, and says boss Jamie Vermiglio keeping the core of the squad that reached the play-offs in the last two terms, has been key to their promotion charge.

“I said to the boss that the signing of Matty shows the direction the club is heading in because he should be playing at a higher level.

“So to tie him down until the end of this season shows what direction the club is heading in.”

Chorley now prepare to host Nuneaton Borough on Saturday with a pitch inspection expected due to the cold snap.

It is Blakeman’s third season at Victory Park and the defender sees no reason why they cannot cap it by winning the title.

He said: “I’ve been at the club a few years now we have missed out on promotion at the final hurdles really and I’m looking forward to ending the season by pushing on.

“We have put ourselves in a good position to go and get promoted I’m looking forward to seeing what the rest of this season – and beyond – holds.

“From the beginning of the season we said that our aim was to go and win the league.

“We are in a really good position. Stockport and Spennymoor are on really good runs but we are confident going out every week so there is no reason why we cannot push on and win it.”

But Blakeman is not expecting bottom side Nuneaton to be a walkover despite their differing league positions.

He said: “I think they are a good side. At the start of the season we only beat them 1-0.

“I know they are down there at the moment and struggling a little bit but there is no easy games in our league.

“They are all tough games so we will have to be at our bests.”