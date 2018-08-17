Chorley's orange-coloured pub The Crown gets behind sky high Magpies with black and white pub wall design

A Chorley pub is raising a glass to the town’s football team through a club-inspired fresh lick of paint.

Frank Smalley, owner of The Crown in Chapel Street, has painted the inside walls of the pub black and white in honour of Chorley FC’s home kit colours.

Chorley FC club mascot Victor Magpie enjoying a pint of Guinness in the new club-coloured room

Frank said: “We’ve teamed up with Chorley FC to refurbish the pub in the colours of the club kits. There’s black and white walls for the home kit and turquoise to promote the away colours.

“The reception has been quite good so far. There’s quite a staunch following of the club in the town who like what’s going on.”

The pub is managed by husband and wife Dave and Julia Walker and is one of 25 pubs operated by Frank and business partner Lesley Humphrys – which includes Chorley micro-pub Toastie Tavern in Market Street which is also sponsoring the club.

And the fun doesn’t stop there, with plans to bring club memorabilia into the room, with Frank saying: “It’s going to be in there in the near future, it’s definitely something to keep your eye on if you’re visiting.”

Chorley FCs Josh Vosper (left) and The Crowns owner Frank Smalley celebrate the new club-inspired walls with Chorley FC mascot Victor Magpie at The Crown, known for its eye-catching orange exterior

Josh Vosper, Commercial Manager at Chorley FC, said: “All the people behind the scenes, particularly Frank, Lesley and Jackie have been amazing.

“Both pubs are right in the heart of the town centre and this will benefit both parties moving forward, as we help promote both brands.”

Chorley FC are currently riding high at the top of the National League North, with four wins from four games.

Partnership

Victor Magpie outside The Crown in Chorley

Owner of The Crown pub, Frank Smalley, said: “It’s about being unique.

“It came about at the last Magpies Business Club, coming into discussion and working together to bring about this project.”

The Magpies Business Club is a quarterly breakfast meeting for networking in the Chorley area.

As part of the partnership with Chorley FC, The Crown will be a regular match day goer, with pitch side advertising boards.

It also has two season tickets to give to customers on a game-by-game basis – as well as the official sponsors of the match ball.