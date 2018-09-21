Chorley set sights on another big-name tie in the FA Cup

The FA Cup is still high on Chorley’s list of priorities despite their sensational start in the National League North.

The Magpies have won nine and drawn one of their opening 10 league games to soar nine points clear at the top. But any thought of focusing all of their attentions on their potential promotion bid has been dismissed by captain Andrew Teague.

The skipper believes there is scope for another good cup run similar to the one they had last season when they reached the first round proper. On that occasion they were handed a plum tie against Lancashire rivals and League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

The match was screened live on television and the Magpies did themselves proud – taking the lead before eventually going down to a 2-1 defeat.

And Teague is hopeful the club can embark on another good cup run by getting the better of NPL First division West side Leek Town.

He said: “It was great last season getting Fleetwood live on TV.

“It brought a big buzz right through the town and hopefully we can do the same thing. We want to go as far as we can and get a big club in the first round like we did last season.

“I think the run we had raked in a lot of money, something like £100,000 which helps the club for the future.

“We did really well against Fleetwood.

“It was tough at the time because we lost our goalkeeper Matty Urwin who couldn’t play because he was on loan from Fleetwood, else things could have been different.

“ But all the lads did the club and the town proud. It put the club on the map and hopefully we can do something similar this year starting against Leek.”

While Chorley were the underdogs against Fleetwood, they will be big favourites against Leek, but Teague is not taking anything for granted.

“ We will be massive favourites, but they will come to our place with nothing to lose,” Teague said.

“When you are the underdogs, you can just go out there and give it your all, whereas if you’re the favourites, you’re expected to win and there is pressure.

“It’s a completely different feeling. We have just got to make sure we continue to do what we have been doing. Make sure our work rate is right first and foremost and then try and get on the ball and play.”