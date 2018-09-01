Chorley set to remember Magpies super fan Joe Moore aka 'Chippy Joe' who has died aged 85

One of Chorley FC’s most “bubbly” and popular fans, known for his decades of service handing out fish and chips to match goers, has died.

Joe Moore passed away on August Bank Holiday Monday aged 85 after a battle with lung cancer.

A long-term Magpies fan, he was better known as ‘Chippy Joe’ after owning a chip shop in Bolton Street in the centre of Chorley, where he worked with his late wife Eileen for more than 40 years.

Joe’s son John, who has carried on his dad’s love for Chorley FC as a regularly turnstile supervisor, said: “He was a very bubbly character. He knew lots of people throughout the Chorley area and watched the Magpies all his life.”

Joe retired from the chip shop 22 years ago when wife Eileen died. In 2004 he remarried to Patricia Bleasdale.

John, 55, who was adopted by Joe and Eileen when four years old, added: “I helped out in the chip shop in my young days. We’re only around the corner from the club so used to get all the players and directors coming in.”

Commercial manager at Chorley FC Josh Vosper said: “Joe was a big fan and will be sadly missed.

“He leaves behind his son John, who is a popular figure at Victory Park and also our turnstile supervisor on match days.

“As a club we are all here for him and the family at this sad time – showing our love, support and understanding.”

The funeral will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium tomorrow from 2.30pm and fans are encouraged to pay their respects at Victory Park, the home of Chorley FC, afterwards.

John said: “The club are having a small wake and them staying there for a little while to remember him.

“It’s for everyone that knew him or knew of him to come on down.”