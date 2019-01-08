Chorley skipper Andrew Teague hungry for more after hitting 350 game milestone

Chorley skipper Andrew Teague celebrated his 350th appearance for the Magpies on Saturday.

But the centre half is hoping for more milestones as he targets the National League North title.

Teague, 32, joined in 2011 from Lancaster City, and has been a key figure at the heart of the Magpies defence as Chorley returned to the sixth tier.

They have reached the play-offs in the last two seasons, but currently sit top of the table as they push for automatic promotion under Jamie Vermiglio.

Saturday saw Chorley pegged back in injury time by Hereford at Edgar Street, and as Teague achieved a personal milestone, he is hungry for more success: “To play that many games for one club it shows how much I love it and enjoy being here.

“From the fan base to the owners, the managers, to the players that I have played with.

“There have been highs and lows but I have enjoyed every minute, and I have made loads of memories.

“But there are more to come – especially with the feeling around the club this season.

“As long as I am fit and healthy I will just continue playing as long as possible at the highest standard.”

And as they prepare to host Altrincham on Saturday Teague is targeting a historic 2019 as they aim to end a near three decade absence from the top tier of non-league: “We are at the top of the league at the start of the year and that is how we want to finish the season now. We want to take this club as far as we can.

“Hopefully that season can be the one that we can get over the finish line.”