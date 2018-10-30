Chorley skipper Andrew Teague is expecting a response from his team after they suffered first defeat of the season

The Magpies’ unbeaten start to the campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

But the side are still four points clear at the top of the National League North table, with a game in hand.

And for Teague, how they respond at Stockport tonight – with a home clash with Spennymoor to follow on Saturday – is key, as he hopes to bounce back.

He said: “Of course we are down, but we cannot dwell on it.

“It is about tonight and how we respond now.

“You are going to lose games, but it is how we respond, a quick turnaround to prove that we still should be top of this league and get the result that we want.”

Jake Beesley scored the only goal of the game, nodding home a free-kick.

Teague was disappointed Louis Almond’s effort did not count, and to then concede in that manner.

But the centre half held his hands up and said he and others were not good enough.

He said: “We are down because everyone knows we did not perform as well as we could do.

“Individuals, like myself, were not good enough.

“It is a disappointing way to end the good run we have had.

“We could have gone 1-0 up, I think the ball went behind the line for Louis Almond’s strike, but the ref has decided it was not.

“We conceded from a set-piece which is very unlike us and it is a disappointing result.”