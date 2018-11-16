Chorley skipper Andy Teague takes confidence from FA Cup into Kidderminster clash

Skipper Andy Teague says Chorley will take the belief from drawing their FA Cup first-round tie with Doncaster into their huge league clash at Kidderminster Harriers tomorrow.

The Magpies were knocked off the top of the table by Bradford Park Avenue at the weekend. Jamie Vermiglio’s men did not feature in the National League North, instead they held Grant McCann’s third tier Doncaster side to a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Josh O’Keefe and Courtney Meppen-Walter twice gave Chorley the lead but Herbie Kane levelled on both occasions for Rovers.

The Magpies finished the game with 10 men, defender Matt Challoner sent off with the game locked at 2-1 to Chorley for a challenge on Kane.

And though Tegaue is relishing the chance to take on Rovers on their home turf on Tuesday night his priority is tackling Kidderminster, a side now level on points with the Magpies.

He said: “It’s a new ground, it is a beautiful ground, it will be a great test for us to go there and challenge in their environment.

“We look forward to it but we have a league game first on Saturday. That is what takes priority.

“We are one point behind Bradford now.

“We have Kiddy away, which will be a difficult game but the belief is there.

“We will take credit from Sunday and go all out and see what we can do.”

Goalscorer O’Keefe had to come off just 20 minutes into the clash and boss Jamie Vermiglio (above) says he has been struggling with a rib injury and is a doubt for tomorrow.

He said: “O’Keefe has got an injury to his ribs that he is trying to protect.

“He got a knock on it and it was an injury he could not carry on with.

“We are carrying a few injuries.”

Chorley will travel to League One side Charlton or League Two side Mansfield in the FA Cup second round if they win their replay at the Keepmoat Stadium.

But for Vermiglio the focus is on Saturday and getting the points on the board after three straight league defeats has seen them slip to second.

He said: “It’s a big game at Kiddy.

“We have got a couple of games in hand but they do not mean anything unless you get the points on the board.

“We have to travel there, we have prepared right this week and then we go again and try and push on for promotion, which has been the ultimate aim for us, like it has for the majority of the clubs in our league too.”