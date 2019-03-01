Chorley skipper Andy Teague wants more of the same from fans

Chorley skipper Andrew Teague was pleased to see recent ‘negativity’ at Victory Park erased in the win over Nuneaton in midweek.

Now he wants to see the supporters give the Magpies a lift in the final 10 games of the season, starting at Darlington on Saturday.

Long-serving skipper Teague, 33, spoke about his unhappiness at the atmosphere in the ground after their 1-0 defeat to Ashton United last weekend.

Now he wants some realism with the Magpies top of the National League North.

Speaking after they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Nuneaton Borough – with Jamie Vermiglio’s side three now points clear of second-placed Stockport County – he said: “I gave them a bit of criticism on Saturday but credit where credit is due they got behind us.”

Stockport have a game in hand, and third-placed Spennymoor Town are four points behind with two games in hand.

And as they head to Darlington, Teague wants more of the support they had for Tuesday night’s win for the final run-in.

He said: “The fans might have taken my comments a bit wrong on Saturday but all I am asking for is support from the fans.

“It is a 10-game season now. Forget what has gone on before you have got to get behind us like they have done.

“We have to go on and get more points than the others around us. To have nearly a thousand on a Tuesday night is a credit to the fans.

“We heard them on the pitch – they got behind us, that is what it is about.

“We just need them to get behind us if things are not going right.”