Chorley skipper Teague so proud of battling Magpies

Chorley suffered play-off heartbreak again but skipper Andy Teague says their controversial 2-1 defeat at Harrogate will spur them on next term.

Josh O’Keefe had given the Magpies the lead in the 36th minute but then they found themselves down to 10 men just before the break as Lee Molyneux was sent off.

Referee Rebecca Welch was at the forefront of the action again as she awarded a penalty for an alleged handball in the 61st minute.

Dominic Knowles slid that spot-kick home and then popped up with a 93rd minute winner, which looked suspiciously offside.

And despite his disappointment at some of the official’s decisions, Teague was proud of his men.

He said: “If you never have failures in life you will never learn from them.

“Sunday was not a failure, it is just a setback in what we want to achieve as a club going forward.

“We can be proud as a bunch, it is just a shame we could not get to the final and a step further.” And Teague says the defeat was hard to take due to some of the decisions.

He said: “The referee made a red card decision, I feel was a yellow at most and it has given them more incentive to go forward.

“We just had to defend and counter attack.

“For the linesman to give a penalty when he has so many bodies in front of them and not one of their players has claimed a penalty, they were claiming it was over the line, is a shambles.

“People like that have ruined the game for us who have worked hard all season.

“Then to give that decision as a guess kills the lads.”