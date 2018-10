Chorley will host National League side Barrow in the Fourth Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.

Jamie Vermiglio's National League North leaders beat Peterborough Sports 3-0 in the third qualifying round on Saturday and will now host Barrow at Victory Park on Saturday October 20.

If the Magpies beat Barrow they will then compete in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Last year the Magpies lost 2-1 to League One side Fleetwood Town in the first round.