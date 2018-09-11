Chorley Women win the battle of Magpies

Chorley FC Women built on their FA Women’s National League Cup win against Doncaster Rovers Belles with a deserved 2-1 league win at Newcastle United.

This was Chorley’s longest away trip of the season in what was dubbed the clash of the Magpies.

The game started at a high tempo with unbeaten Chorley the better of the two sides.

The first chance of the game fell to Rebecca Kemp, who made a brilliant run down the right, but her shot was easily gathered by the goalkeeper.

The deadlock was broken after 30 minutes.

Kemp crossed from the right, which was cleared to the edge of the box to Lisa Topping. Her volley looped into the back of the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

The game opened up, with Newcastle pressing well, but keeper Rachel Darbyshire was on hand to calmly collect a few crosses and long distance shots.

In the second half, the encounter became scrappy with both sides digging deep and challenging well.

Chloe Wild was causing havoc on the left with her pace and was fouled just outside the box. The free-kick then narrowly missed the target from Laura Walker.

Against the run of play, Newcastle equalised. A long ball was headed clear by the defence. Megan McKenzie brought it down on her chest and fired low past Darbyshire.

Darbyshire had to save one on one, before Chorley regained the lead on 65 minutes.

Walker whipped in a corner, and despite some pin ball in the box, Wild stabbed home from close range.

The rest of the game was a backs-to-the-wall job as Newcastle constantly attacked, throwing everyone forward.

Saskia Bowes made two last-ditch, goal-saving tackles as well as a clearance off the line, with Darbyshire’s handling spotless as Chorley held on to claim a deserved three points.