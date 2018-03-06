COMMERCIAL COLUMN: Community ethos is vital for us at Chorley FC

It’s hard to believe we are now in March and there’s only twelve games left of the season.

Obviously, we were all disappointed at the weekend - postponing our match against Stockport County – but the weather over the last week has been horrific. Ultimately it was a decision we had to make sooner rather than later, and it was good fun on Thursday and Friday trying to cancel orders before the scheduled game.

Thankfully we have a special relationship with local companies who were understanding.

Talking about businesses, now seems the ideal opportunity to talk about our first Magpies Business Club networking event of the year. Learn about our new commercial initiative ‘The Hottest Ticket in Town’, enjoy breakfast, meet guests as well as hearing from our guest speaker, Michael Finnigan. Michael runs a Preston-based performance psychology firm called Impossible to Inevitable (i2i) Ltd. I2i, whose client base includes one of the world’s leading football clubs, Rolls-Royce PLC, British Airways and Royal Mail, works with individuals and teams and helps them to maximise their potential through adopting psychological strategies.

We think it’s important that the club continues to reinforce its community ethos - not just with fans but with businesses too.

This is our first event of the year and we want lots of people to come down and support our cause.

We are passionate about local people and companies at the club. In the past we’ve had some superb events, and Chorley FC is the perfect place where long lasting business relationships are built. Looking ahead that is key as we continue to develop off the pitch. The event will be in our 1883 Lounge, so make sure you put Tuesday, 20th March in your diary.

You can visit our website www.chorleyfc.com and register now.