Consistency the key ingredient says Chorley boss

What is the secret to Chorley’s seven-match winning spree?

Consistency, according to the man who has orchestrated their blistering start to the season, boss Jamie Vermiglio.

The ex-Chorley player took over on the eve of pre-season from Matt Jansen and he has not looked back, seeing his side storm to seven straight wins in their opening seven games of the new National League North season.

Vermiglio’s men have conceded just one goal in that spree.

Adding goals to a defence that was the second-meanest last term has seen them rise to the top of the pack.

And Vermiglio says keeping that core from last year has helped them be consistent in selection.

Speaking of the secret to their success he said: “I think it is consistency, consistency of players. Other teams are trying to find their style and their feet with recruitment.

“We have known from day one what we are going with.

“Pre-season did not worry me and we are reaping the rewards of having a consistent team.

“Success breeds success, we have momentum, confidence is high and we just hope it continues and we keep riding this little crest.

“I fancied our chances to compete and be there or thereabouts but I never expected this.

“Fingers crossed we keep churning out the results and the pleasing thing is that we deserve to have won all seven and deserve to be here.”

They head to Brackley without Courtney Meppen-Walter, the defender facing suspension for being sent off at Blyth. But Adam Blakeman and Stephen Jordan have recovered from knocks that kept them out of the 2-0 win over Curzon.

Vermiglio is expecting another new test at Brackley.

He said: “Brackley have used three at the back over the last couple of seasons but I just watched them and they have switched to four and they seem to have changed shape.

“They have kept the core of the squad from last year and will be difficult to beat.”