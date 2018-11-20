Doncaster Rovers 7 Chorley 0: FA CUP MATCH REPORT

Chorley's 28 year wait to clinch a spot in the second round of the FA Cup rolls on as they lost 7-0 at League One side Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium.

The Magpies were 2-1 up at Victory Park in the initial first round clash before Herbie Kane's world class strike secured a replay at the Keepmoat.

But it was Alfie May's day in the replay as he netted four to clip the Magpies hopes of reaching the second round for the first time since 1990.

The game was out of sight by half-time, Doncaster 5-0 up.

But the Magpies responded in the second half, holding their own before May netted his fourth and John Marquis emulated Kane with another unstoppable strike in the final 10 minutes with both sides down to 10-men.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio made four changes from the side that beat Kidderminster 4-0 in the National League North on Saturday.

Defender Scott Leather, wing-back Adam Anson, midfielder Alex Newby and forward Louis Almond all came in to a 3-5-2 formation.

Stevie Jordan moved to the bench while the other three changes were enforced Matt Challoner suspended due to his red card in the first leg for a bad challenge on Kane at Victory Park.

Striker Marcus Carver and midfielder Elliott Newby are also suspended after picking up their second yellow cards of the competition in that 2-2 draw with Rovers.

Vermiglio was frustrated by their bans but in truth the duo would not have stopped Doncaster as Grant McCann named a strong side.

Chorley have been battling out at the top of the National League North and held Rovers to a draw in the first clash.

They proved they could go toe-to-toe with Rovers but after being so close to a giant killing at Victory Park the League One side were not messing about.

As soon as May opened the scoring in the seventh minute Grant McCann's side went for the jugular.

May wasted another chance and Chorley had the woodwork to thank after James Coppinger had rounded Matty Urwin before clattering the post.

Chorley had hope due to those missed opportunities but they could not get a foothold on the game or stop the constant waves of Rovers attacks.

McCann's side deservedly got their second in the 21st minute Matty Blair out-leapt Courtney Meppen-Walter to nod home Tom Anderson's flick-on in and the floodgates opened.

It was a case of naivety from the Magpies as Rovers smelt blood and went for the kill.

Kane was the man who ensured Doncaster took this tie to a replay in their own back yard with a world class strike to level at Chorley.

And he ensured the limelight shone on him once again with another screamer as his 29th minute long-range effort flew past Matty Urwin with May netting his second from an angle two minutes later.

Urwin was man-of-the-match in the first game and after seeing John Marquis fire just past his left post he was on hand to pull off another fine save.

Andy Butler's effort was acrobatically palmed away by the on-loan Fleetwood Town shot-stopper but May was more alert than his defence to pounce and complete his hat-trick in the 36th minute.

May should have had his fourth just before the break.

Alex Newby curled the ball wide as Chorley tried in vain to fight back but Rovers did not stop attacking, May just poking the ball wide of the right stick.

In truth it could have been 9-0 to Rovers at the break but they settled for a 5-0 cushion as they showed the three tier gulf.

There was no chance of a Chorley fight-back but they held their own in the second half.

They had a faint glimmer of hope when Anderson was sent off for a second bookable offence just before the hour mark.

Almond was bright for the Magpies in the opening five minutes of the first half, rippling the side netting.

And he sparked back into life as the second half wore on stinging the palms of Lawlor as Chorley hunted for a goal.

But despite having 10-men Doncaster kept going, Marquis blasting wide.

Chorley defender Scott Leather had to go off due to injury as Stevie Jordan entered the fray.

And Doncaster man Marquis was determined to get on the scoresheet but despite the scoreline Urwin continued to impress.

The shot-stopper brought Marquis down as he broke free of the Magpies' static defence .

But he dusted himself down to palm away the subsequent spot-kick.

Chorley gave a much better account of themselves in the second half but as Vermiglio had used all his substitutes the exit of Meppen-Walter saw Doncaster take full advantage.

Meppen-Walter went down injured in the 79th minute with Chorley down to 10.

And as soon as the sides were back level on men Doncaster struck.

With the defender off the pitch Chorley failed to clear a cross and that man May was on hand to fire the ball home in the 81st minute.

And Marquis saved the best until last.

The Doncaster forward had wasted numerous opportunities to get his name on the scoresheet but he finally got there in some style, beautifully curling the ball into the top corner in the 85th minute.

A much improved second half display from the Magpies but still Doncaster showed their class to wrap up victory and end Chorley's cup run.

Despite the scoreline the 599 travelling support did not stop cheering their men on throughout the clash.

"I'm Chorley 'til I die" still chanted at the Keepmoat as the clock hit 90 and the Magpies crashed out.

Chorley: Urwin, Teague, Leather (Jordan, 65), Meppen-Walter, Anson, Cottrell, A Newby (Whitham, 59), O'Keefe, Blakeman, Almond, Wilson (Noble-Lazarus, 71). Subs not used: Eccles, Lussey, O'Brien, Lenehan.





Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Mason, Andrew, Butler, Whiteman, Marquis, Anderson, Kane (Crawford, 70), Blair, May, Coppinger. Subs: Marosi, Rowe, Beestin, Taylor, Amos, Blaney.