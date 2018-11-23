Fans’ support is invaluable after a result like the one against Doncaster, says Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has hailed the fans for their support in the 7-0 loss at Doncaster Rovers as he hopes for more of the same support in the FA Trophy this weekend.

The Magpies found themselves 5-0 down at half-time at the Keepmoat Stadium as Alfie May put them to the sword.

Grant McCann’s side added two more in the second half, May finishing with four goals as the League One outfit dispatched Vermiglio’s men.

Chorley had held them to a draw at Victory Park in the first round but fell in the replay.

But the fans stayed until the final whistle and cheered throughout, Vermiglio says those are the nights when you need your fans to stand by you as he praised the 566 travelling support.

And he thanked them ahead of another away trip in the FA Trophy to their fellow National League North side Stockport.

He said: “They were great.They did not stop singing on Tuesday night and that is when you want them most.

“A game like that. We have been used to being on the front foot and getting the first goal and we have a good record this season.

“When you are three, four, five down that is when you see where your supporters are and what they bring they were exceptional all the way through on Tuesday night.

“Grateful for them coming all this way and staying.

“They could have left after 20 minutes but they stayed, they enjoyed the overall experience of being at Doncaster so massive thanks to them.”

Alex Newby, Scott Leather and Courtney Meppen-Walter were all in the wars on Tuesday. Meppen-Walter having to come off after Vermiglio had used all of his subs.

Marcus Carver and Elliot Newby will return from suspension and he gave an injury update.

He said: “Once the goals started going in it was not a risk we wanted to take with the injury that he has had.

“Alex was a bit more of a precaution taking him off on and to give Dale an opportunity.”

“It is a massive occassion.

“Unfortunately for Dale he has gone on when he will have minimal impact on the game but at least he got onto the pitch.

“Mepps is just a little twings.

“He could be OK for Saturday but we will need to reassess.

“He did not know whether it was cramp.

“He’s played a lot of minutes and been outstanding this season.

“The other one is Scotty Leather.

“He has had a back problem.

“We rested him for the Kidderminster game he felt really good but unfortunately the way he fell was just a little unorthadox.

“He is struggling a little bit with that.”