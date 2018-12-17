Former Manchester City youth player Courtney Meppen-Walter's Chorley FC future up in the air after being caught drunk behind the wheel

The future of Chorley FC defender Courtney Meppen-Walter remains up in the air after he was caught drunk behind the wheel..

Meppen-Walter, 24, who previously played for Manchester City, was jailed in 2012 for two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was released from Manchester City upon his conviction, but after his release and spells at Carlisle and Ashton United he was signed by Chorley FC in 2016.

He left for Stockport County and Glossop North End before returning for his second spell at Victory Park this year.

But he is now facing another jail term after he was caught driving in Manchester while twice over the drink drive limit.

Meppen-Walter, of Rochdale, admitted drink driving at Manchester Magistrates Court, but will have to wait until the new year to learn of his sentence.

He faces a maximum of six months in jail.

The defender was left out of the Magpies' 3-2 win over Darlington at the weekend.

But that does not yet mean he has played his last game for the Magpies with the club yet to address whether he has a future at Victory Park.

A club spokesman said: "We are reviewing the situation internally and will issue a statement once we have taken legal advice."

The Magpies moved back to the top of the National League North table despite Meppen-Walter's absence.

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio would not comment on the incident.

He said: "I will not comment on what has gone on but what I will say is that Courtney Meppen-Walter is a fantastic person.

"I can only comment on how he has been around the football club and he has been outstanding since he has been here."

