Jamie Vermiglio calls on fans to be Chorley's 12th man and roar his men to the National League North title

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has called on the Magpies supporters to roar his men to the National League North title.

The Magpies are top of the National League North, but after three defeats in their last four games, Stockport County have cut the gap and moved level on 60 points.

Spennymoor Town are also just one point below with a game in hand.

Vermiglio is confident his side will clinch the title, but says to do so, they need the fans to be their 12th man.

He urged the Magpie Family to bring the noise and get behind his men when they bid to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Ashton United against Nuneaton Borough on Tuesday, and for all of the final 11 games of the season.

He said: “It is a critical time of the season. I want the fans to get behind us.

“We talk about our Magpie family and sticking together.

“There are 11 games to go.

“The only way we are going to do this is by being together.

“The team needs the supporters to get behind them.

“They have been brilliant all season, especially away from home, when we have given them a lot to shout about.

“But we need everyone to be on board and support the players. Positive shouts of encouragement are only conducive to good performances.

“Negativity can work conversely.

“It is the final big push. Lets show that we are all in this together and win this league.”

And Vermiglio says his men deserve to be top of the league: “I have no doubt that we will bounce back and get a result on Tuesday. You don’t just turn into a team that cannot perform overnight.

“We certainly deserve to be where we are at.”