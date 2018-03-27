Jansen: Carver can fire us to play-offs

Chorley boss Matt Jansen hailed forward Marcus Carver as the Magpies head into a crunch Easter schedule.

The Magpies head into three games in the space of six days, and could find themselves in a cup final and in a strengthened position for promotion if they can kick on.

First up, the Magpies face NPL Premier Division side Lancaster City at the County Ground in Leyland in their LFA Challenge Trophy semi-final tomorrow night, before an Easter Saturday clash at York in the league, swiftly followed by a home game with Bradford Park Avenue on Monday.

Carver fired them to a 3-1 win over Spennymoor last Tuesday, but then Jansen’s side fell to a rare home defeat to Boston on Saturday.

And Jansen is pleased with Carver’s attitude and hopes the forward can help fire Chorley to the play-offs: “Marcus Carver scored a quick fire brace agaiunst Spennymoor, and I was delighted for him.

“You can’t fault him for his attitude and determination.

“He and I have a bit of a love/hate relationship sometimes, and I wanted to see a good performance on Tuesday, and he proved me right, which is all I can ask for.

“But we’re not going to get down hearted or frustrated about the Boston loss. You learn a great deal from defeats and there’s still 27 points remaining for us to win, with many of the sides around us yet to face us again.

“We’ll go into the Lancaster game full of energy looking to get the win and hopefully onto the final at the Macron which would be a good achievement.

“Then it is back to the league and we are looking forward to the fixtures and know exactly what we need to do – get as many points as we can.”