Jansen hoping to keep old mate waiting for first win

Chorley manager Matt Jansen is hoping his old team-mate Kevin Davies has a little while longer to wait for his first win as Southport boss.

The pair were briefly together at Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League during the 1998/99 season.

And they linked up again when Jansen left Blackburn for Bolton in 2006.

The pair were in opposite dug-outs on Boxing Day as the Sandgrounders held the Magpies to a 0-0 draw at Victory Park.

And they will come up against each other once more on New Year’s Day when Chorley visit Haig Avenue. Davies became manager of Port since the middle of October and has he is keen that his winless run does not stretch until the new year.

While Jansen would love to see his old mate get his first win soon, he is hopeful that it will not arrive on Monday.

“I was with Kev at Blackburn and then I was with him at Bolton briefly, I know Kev, he is finding his feet at this level,”v said Janse

“It has been difficult, there has been changes, they have got deep pockets as well at Southport and there has been a lot of players coming and going. He has not found his first win, but hopefully he will not find it against us!”

Should Chorley secure victory against Southport, it will represent a decent festive period.

On Saturday, they caused a massive stir within the National League North by beating runaway leaders Salford City 3-0.

Jansen’s men are just outside the play-offs, five points behind fourth with games in hand on several of the teams above them-

“It is a busy period, a lot can happen,” he said. “We have got a couple of games in hand over a few teams and if we can have a good Christmas period, I’m sure we will be able to get back up into the play-offs.

“The way we have performed so far I think we deserve to be up there and in and amongst it, then push on hopefully in the New Year.”