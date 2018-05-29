Jordan back as Chorley prep for pre-season

He might have missed the last of Chorley’s failed play-off quest due to injury but boss Matt Jansen says experienced defender Stevie Jordan will be fighting fit for the new term.

Ex-Manchester City and Burnley defender Jordan, 36, arrived at Victory Park on a free transfer from League One side Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2016.

He’s been a key figure in Chorley’s defensive form in both the 16/17 play-off push and this term’s failed bid.

Though he missed the last few games and that agonising controversial 2-1 last gasp loss at Harrogate due to injury.

But he has joined long-serving skipper Andy Teague, Scott Leather and Matt Challoner amongst many as Jansen maintains the bulk of that promotion chasing squad as they bid to go again this year.

Jansen said: “Stevie has had a few niggling injuries this season but he is signed up again and ready for a new campaign.

“His experience will be key and he is still a quality player.

“So far we have managed to keep the core of the squad together again and we will be looking to add to that this summer, be that in the loan market - like we did succesfully with Nick Haughton and keeper Matty Urwin last term - or permanent deals.”

Meanwhile the Magpies have announced the majority of their pre-season schedule, though it is yet to be confirmed.

The players report back for pre-season training on June 23 ahead of the National League North fixture release date on July 4.

Chorley are scheduled to travel to West Lancashire League Premier Division side Hurst Green on July 7 (3pm k.o)

Then they travel to one of Hurst Green’s league rivals Euxton Villa on Monday July 9 (7.30pm k.o)

On Saturday July 14 they host Jansen’s former side Blackburn Rovers’ Under-23 team, with the Chorley boss’ ex-Rovers team mate Damien Johnson set to bring his side to Victory Park (3pm k.o)

On Tuesday July 17 they travel to NPL First Division North side Trafford, then host newly promoted League Two side Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, July 24 (7.30pm) before hosting League One side Fleetwood Town’s development squad on Monday, July 30 (7.30pm ko)