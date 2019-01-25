Josh O’Keefe hails impact of Newby brothers at table-topping Chorley

Chorley are not only top of the National League North but top of the goalscoring charts too.

And midfielder Josh O’Keefe credits the signing of Elliot Newby for their attacking style.

The Magpies and Spennymoor Town have both netted 56 times this term.

And though they have increased their goals return, the Magpies have not lost their mean streak in defence, Jamie Vermiglio’s side, along with second-placed Stockport, have conceded 22 goals this season.

They have a four point cushion on in-form Stockport as they prepare to travel to struggling York City this weekend.

O’Keefe has shifted to the holding role in a 3-5-2 with Elliot and brother Alex Newby just in front in the midfield three. He said: “Elliot has come in and he has been a great signing.

“He has brought all sorts to the team – hard work, a bit of flair and he has added to our attacking threat which is probably something that we lacked really.

“We were always great at keeping clean sheets, winning 1-0. Now we are winning by three or four and it is really good to be involved with.”

Alex Newby made it seven for the season, as Josh Wilson and Adam Blakeman both hit the double- figures mark at the weekend.

O’Keefe is one off the 10-goal mark, with Marcus Carver also on double figures and Elliot Newby on six.

And O’Keefe says the brothers do not just aid the attack but make space for others.

“They help me because they get us 20 yards up the pitch. They can carry the ball.

“It has created more space for me and the players in those higher areas.”

He added: “I’m playing that deeper role and we have a laugh that I am babysitting the two Newbys and I go and let them off the lead and they can do what they want going forward.

“As long as they are getting back and helping, they can do that because on the ball they are brilliant and they can open anyone up.”