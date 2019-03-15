Josh Wilson’s goals are the key to Chorley’s National League North title bid

It is no surprise that Chorley are at their best when striker Josh Wilson is on the pitch – that is the view of boss Jamie Vermiglio.

The Magpies forward boasts one of the best goals-per-minute ratios in the National League North, but his manager has been forced to use him sparingly in recent weeks due to a troublesome ankle injury.

However, when Wilson is able to take his place on the pitch, he has shown just how much of a key man he is.

The forward built on his equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Darlington, when he came off the bench, by netting twice in Chorley’s 3-0 win over Kidderminster Harriers.

That result sent Chorley back to the top of the league and back above Stockport County. The goals took Wilson to 14 for the season and he is the Magpies top scorer in the league.

Wilson has the second-best goals-per-minute ratio in the top 20 goalscorers in the whole division, averaging a goal every 133 minutes, with Leamington’s 15-goal Colby Bishop just ahead of him.

Now as they prepare to travel to Boston United this weekend, Vermiglio praised Wilson.

He said: “When we are at our best Josh Wilson is involved. It is because he understands the game so well, the way that we play with the little patterns.

“He understands where he has to be and he links play. He is an important cog in making us function.

“Josh struggled a little bit with an injury he has been carrying and I have tried to use him wisely over the last few games.”

Meanwhile, Vermiglio says Josh O’Keefe faces a battle to regain his place after Jake Cottrell performed admirably in central midfield against Kiddy.

Cottrell has had to bide his time due to O’Keefe’s form but the latter sits out the second match of a two-game ban this weekend for totting up 10 yellow cards.

“Jake Cottrell had an outstanding performance in central midfield,” said Vermiglio.

“He has not started many games this season but when he is called upon he knows if he maintains that level of performance it will be difficult for Josh O’Keefe to get back in.

“Everyone is fighting it out for their position and Jake certainly took his opportunity.”