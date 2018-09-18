Magpies are the leaders of the pack: Boss Jamie Vermiglio has praised his team’s strength of character

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has praised the leadership qualities of his players after they notched their ninth win of the season.

The Magpies picked up their 28th point out of a possible 30 on Saturday thanks to a 3-1 win over Alfreton Town at Victory Park.

Their sensational start to the season has seen them move nine points clear at the top of the National League North. And Vermiglio said his team’s strength of character is one of the main reasons behind their magnificent run.

“We have got a strong group of leaders in our team,” said Vermiglio.

“I am not just talking about people like Andrew Teague, Scott Leather or Steve Jordan who are what you might call natural leaders.

“People like Matt Challoner, Josh O’Keefe and Marcus Carver who are maybe not as vocal with their voice but are leading the way through their performances.”

Meanwhile, Vermiglio believes his team are reaping the rewards of being more attack minded.

Last season Chorley were the lowest scorers in the top half of the table under Matt Jansen, but so far this year they have topped the goal charts.

“I think there are a lot of similarities between myself and Matt,” said Vermiglio, who worked under Jansen as his assistant. “We had three very successful years together and I learned a lot from him.

“But you bring your own style and ethos when you become a manager and I think we carry more of a goal threat this season.

“The way we move the ball is a lot quicker.”

This weekend Chorley will host Chester.