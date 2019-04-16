Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio calls on people of Chorley to make Victory Park a cauldron of noise as they bid to topple Stockport County

Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio has called on the people of Chorley to make Victory Park a cauldron of noise to aid their quest to topple league leaders Stockport County.

County are one point above Vermiglio’s Magpies with three games to go.

But if Chorley can beat Jim Gannon’s side at home on Saturday, they will leapfrog them in the table and reclaim the top spot they have held for the majority of the season.

Chorley lost to Altrincham 5-3 on Saturday, as County also lost 1-0 to Blyth Spartans.

Now the winner of Saturday’s game will be in pole position to clinch promotion.

And Vermilgio wants all of the fans to bring the noise and roar his men on.

He said: “I’m excited. It is a big opportunity for us.

“If you’d have asked me at the start of the season that if it went down to the last three games, would I have taken it? Of course we would have.

“There is a little disappointment when you look back at some of the points you have dropped, you do kick yourself. We could have really been clear, but we have three games to go, one point behind Stockport and it is all in our hands. We have to be excited about that.”

He added: “They have sold all of their 1,200 ticket allocation and we are on the way to selling ours. They are going to be loud and shouting to get their team over the line.

“Our home record is the best in the league, but we need to make it a cauldron a bit like we had against Doncaster in the FA Cup.

“We are the underdogs – Stockport are expected to win the league. We have come from 30-1 to be here.

“We need our fans to turn up and turn up and roar."