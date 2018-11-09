Magpies boss Vermiglio's FA Cup message to the people of Chorley: Be our twelfth man and help us slay Doncaster Rovers

Jamie Vermiglio has a message for the people of Chorley this weekend: Come down to Victory Park and help the Magpies dump Doncaster Rovers out of the FA Cup.

Vermiglio’s National League North leaders host Grant McCann’s League One side on Sunday at 12.45pm.

And the Chorley boss says his side will not be able to cause an upset without the support of their fans as he urged the town to come out in their numbers and cheer them to the second round for the first time since 1990.

He said: “Get down and pack the park.

“Get to Victory Park and support us.

“You talk about the 12th man.

“That cliche is true, when you are on that pitch and all those fans are singing for the club it will help us.

“We want to take this game to Doncaster on Sunday.

“Without the support of the Chorley people we won’t be able to do that.”