Magpies cannot hold on after Wilson’s strike

AFC Telford Utd 1 Chorley 1

Chorley were denied at the death in horrible conditions in their National League North trip to New Bucks Head.

Telford’s injury-time substitute Henry Cowans struck from outside the box to cancel out Josh Wilson’s 83rd-minute header.

“It feels like a loss,” said Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio after the final whistle. “But we have to take the positives from the game.

“We’ve produced a superb goal and our unbeaten run is now at 14 games.”

The result was a fair one for a game spoiled in large parts by a swirling gale and a bog of a pitch that seemed intent on sabotaging any quality football.

For 70-odd minutes this was the case, with concentration etched on the players’ faces over even the most simple of tasks.

Both keepers made routine saves in the first half and The Magpies were slightly fortunate to keep 11 men on the field after Matt Challoner stopped United’s top scorer Daniel Udoh from getting in on goal.

But once Vermiglio released Louis Almond and Alex Newby from the bench midway through the second half the tide turned.

Both were heavily involved from the outset.

And when Almond held off the attentions of Theo Streete to cross superb for Wilson to glance home with seven minutes remaining, it looked like the visitors had done enough for league win number 10.

That was until the third minute of stoppage when Cowans was allowed space 20 yards out to fire through a crowd past Matt Urwin to earn the hosts a share of the points.

Chorley: Urwin; Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Meppen-Walter, Cottrell, Whitham (A Newby 66), Carver (Almond 63), Wilson, E Newby. Subs (not used): Glynn, Anson, Jordan.

Attendance: 1,258