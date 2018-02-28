Magpies fans: Your club needs YOU

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has called on the fans to help ensure the club’s crunch promotion clash with Stockport County goes ahead this weekend.

The Magpies’ LFA Challenge Trophy semi-final clash with NPL Premier Division side Lancaster City at the County Ground was postponed on Tuesday due to to a frozen pitch.

The pitch covers are in place ahead of eighth-placed Chorley’s clash with 10th-placed County but for the National League North game to go ahead they will need help in the big clear-up operation.

And Jansen has urged the fans to help them make the paths and terraces safe before removing the covers on Saturday morning.

Any help is welcome from manpower to the lending of wheelbarrows, snow shovels and rock salt to help their battle against the elements with volunetters needed at Victory park from 12pm on Friday and 8am onwards on Saturday.

Jansen said: “We would be more than grateful for any help we can get to ensure the game is on. We are expecting a bumper crowd and it would be a bit of a nightmare if it gets postponed because it would be a night match and probably would not get as much or as many on the gate receipts from a Saturday.

“Hopefully it will be on, the weather is not looking too great. We have put the covers on, hopefully the weather is OK and we can play the game on the Saturday.

“I say it each season, the fans are massively important.

“They always get behind us and Stockport will bring a few so if our fans can keep getting behind us it can spur us on.”