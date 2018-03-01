Magpies’ match off after cold snap

Chorley’s home National League North clash against Stockport on Saturday has fallen victim to the weather.

The club’s Victory Park pitch is frozen after the icy conditions of the last few days.

A statement on the Magpies’ website on Thursday evening read: “Our National League North match versus Stockport County, scheduled to be played this Saturday, has been postponed.

“The decision was made after the recent bad weather we’ve had in the area.

“An announcement will be made about the rescheduling off the fixture as soon as decision is made.”