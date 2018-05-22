Magpies stalwart Adam Roscoe is sad to be leaving

Magpies stalwart Adam Roscoe’s desire to carry on playing was the defining factor behind his departure from Chorley.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder was one of seven players to be released by manager Matt Jansen at the weekend.

The announcement brings an end to Roscoe’s long association with the club.

He was signed by previous boss Garry Flitcroft in 2010 – on the same day as club captain Andrew Teague.

It has been an unbelievable ride over the past eight years with Chorley rising from the NPL First Division North to their current position in the National League North.

Roscoe has been an integral part of that success story, but this season he has found his appearances in the first team limited.

After ending last season on loan at Bamber Bridge – memorably helping the club to promotion to the NPL Premier Division – Roscoe has decided that his future lies away from Victory Park after holding discussions with Jansen.

“It is a big wrench to leave,” said Roscoe, who has signed on a permanent deal with Brig.

“Obviously I was there a long time.

“It’s hard to make a decision like that, but I’ve not really been involved as much and played at Bamber Bridge towards the end of the season.

“Nothing was really said about staying, but you just get the feeling when you’re not playing much. It was a mutual decision.

“I went to Brig, helped them get promoted.

“I just came to the decision that I want to carry on playing.

“I am 33 in June – I’m not getting any younger.”

Roscoe will be most remembered for his knack of scoring important goals.

In 2015 he scored an incredible 95th-minute overhead kick to level the scores against Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North play-off semi-final in 2015.

The Magpies eventually went on to win via penalties, although they were ultimately beaten in the final by Guiseley.

That goal, however, catapulted Roscoe’s name into the national spotlight – the spectacular strike featuring on television.

Last year, he was at it again as he notched a last-ditch winner in the play-off semi-final win over Kidderminster, but Chorley once again went on to lose in the final to FC Halifax Town.

While the club has endured its fair share of heartbreak, they have also tasted plenty of success – most notably when they got the better of AFC Fylde in the First Division North play-off final in 2011 and then won the Premier Division title in 2014.

The Lancashire FA Trophy has also been claimed four times over the past eight years. I’ve got some great memories,” said Roscoe. “Obviously the play-offs is what every one remembers.

“The finals at the Reebok Stadium in the LFA Trophy also stand out.

“I remember the first one we won when we beat Kendal 2-1 and I scored.

“The play-off final in 2011 when we beat Fylde at home in front of nearly 4,000 fans.

“The two goals against Boston and Kidderminster in the last minute – you can’t really beat that.

“I have got a picture of that goal against Boston on my kitchen wall.”

Chorley have been so close to promotion to the National League in recent seasons and Roscoe believes it will be inevitable that the Magpies will get promoted in the next few years.

“The corporate side of things is really taking off at the club,” said Roscoe.

“The National League is a big step up, it’s not going to be easy but it will be great for the town if they can get there.

“Once I have finished playing, I will be coming down to watch as a supporter.”