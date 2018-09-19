Magpies Women keep their 100 per cent record

Table-toppers Chorley FC Women ran out 3-1 winners at home to Crewe Alexandra in their FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division One match to make it four wins out of four.

The Magpies had the first chance of the game with Lisa Topping breaking through from midfield but the Alex goalkeeper stood tall and denied her a goal.

Against the run of play, Crewe took the lead. A corner was delivered from the left-hand side and Michelle Saunders powered a header low beyond Rachel Darbyshire.

The Magpies equalised just minutes later. Chloe Wild beat the offside trap to slot the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper.

Chorley had plenty of chances in the first half to wrap the game up. The first fell to Mel Ball but she could not get a clean shot away and then Grace Vella went close with a curling effort.

Despite all of the chances coming Chorley’s way, the teams were level at the break.

The second half started in the same manner. Crewe were defending resolutely but Chorley remained patient and were looking the better side.

Rebecca Kemp was looking lively down the right-hand side but the elusive goal would not come.

Scarlett Smith and Saskia Bowes were brought on to release Rachel Wood further forward. Within moments, Smith wriggled out of two challenges and had a shot which was well saved by the goalkeeper.

Chorley finally took the lead in the 85th minute. Smith hassled the full-back and gained possession of the ball. After a bit of a scrap in the box, Wild stabbed home to get her second of the game.

Then in injury time, Smith lashed the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-1.