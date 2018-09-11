Manager of the month Jamie Vermiglio has praised his table-topping Chorley team

After a remarkable first few weeks at the helm, Jamie Vermiglio has been named National League North Manager of the Month for August.

But the Chorley boss hailed a team effort, after going seven points clear with a 5-0 win at Ashton Town on Saturday.

Vermiglio was a landslide winner of the monthly award, claiming seven wins from seven in August, with 13 goals scored and one against.

Chorley have since picked up another four points from two games, to surge away at the summit, but the modest Magpies’ boss admits the award is also for his staff and players: “I think the award should be called team of the month as it really is a reflection on how we’ve all done as a team – it’s great for our team to be recognised in this way, and obviously with it being my first month in the job it makes it extra special.

“From a personal point of view I would like to thank Jonathan Smith, Andy Preece, Dave Hedley, the great team of physios and all the other members of the Magpie Family.

“It’s is a nice little reward for the hard work of everyone.”

But he is concious of the fact that nothing is won in September: “Our number one goal is to be promoted.

“All we’ve done is had a good start. The main challenge comes in finding an overall consistency in performance through the season.”

Chorley will look to maintain their perfect home record on Saturday when Alfreton Town are the visitors.

And on Monday, the Magpies were drawn at home in the EmiratesFACup second qualfying round, to Parkgate or Leek Town – conquerors of Charnock Richard – on Saturday, September 22 (3pm).