Matt throws down gauntlet to his men

Matt Jansen has challenged his Chorley players to go the rest of the season in the National League North unbeaten.

The Magpies boss reckons reaching the play-offs is certainly not beyond his team’s capabilities, although he believes it will take a fine run between now and the end of the season.

Jansen’s men are currently in eighth spot – one place outside the play-offs, which have been expanded this year to include six teams rather than the four previously.

The teams finishing in sixth and seventh will play a one-legged tie at the home of the clubs who have finished in fourth and fifth respectively.

The winners will then go forward to a one-match semi-final where they will travel to the teams who finished in second and third, with a final at a Football League ground then held to determine who gets promoted.

After an excellent 1-0 win over Gainsborough Trinity at Victory Park on Saturday – which ended a four-match winless run – the Magpies are within touching distance of the play-offs.

“We got what we deserved on Saturday, hopefully we can build on that,” said Jansen.

“I said to the lads you are good enough to go unbeaten until the end of the season.

“It has been more frustrating that we have not been getting what we deserved.

“Like I have said all along I’m not worried about that we dropped away from the play-offs slightly because we were not getting hammered we just have not been getting what we deserve.

This weekend, the Magpies are away to Nuneaton who are struggling near the foot of the table.

“It will be a difficult game away from home but we will go there with our tails up a bit,” said Jansen.

“They have shown that they are capable of beating anyone this season.”

The Magpies are set to have a fully-fit squad with Jake Cottrell, who was missing last weekend through illness, expected to be available for the trip to Nuneaton.