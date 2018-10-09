Megan is spot on to put Magpies Women through in cup

Chorley FC Women saw off Crewe Alexandra 2-1 at Victory Park on Sunday to advance to the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup.

The game started at lightning pace.

Kerry Nickson had a goal disallowed for offside after a delightful cross from Lisa Topping, before Crewe almost took the lead as a cross was floated, in but Megan Booth failed to hit the target with a volley.

However, they did go in front after 11 minutes.

Laura Garner played a ball over the top, and Rachel Lever beat the offside trap before calmly slotting past Magpies goalkeeper Izzy Atkinson.

Chorley stepped up a gear and Grace Vella had a shot saved by Alex keeper Hannah Holloway. But in the 19th minute the scores were level.

Emily Stocks beat two players on the right before putting in a cross to Katy Morris, and she stroked the ball home via a deflection.

As Chorley upped the ante, Stocks then went on a run before finding Mel Ball in acres of space, but her shot was well saved.

On the break, Crewe almost scored as a cross from the right was headed over by Beth Ragdale.

Just before half-time, Chorley had an effort cleared off the line as Nickson rose highest from a corner.

With just seconds of the half remaining, Chorley took the lead with what turned out to be the winning goal.

Scarlett Smith turned in the box and was caught by Alex’s Loren Cooper. Megan Searson sent Holloway the wrong way from the penalty spot to give Chorley a well-deserved lead.

The second half was quieter with few clear-cut chances, though Smith, Laura Walker and sub Rebecca Kemp went close for Chorley.